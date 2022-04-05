Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo speaks with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in 2019. Photo: Reuters
Indonesians are growing wary of China and want to contain its rise, survey finds
- Only 43 per cent of Indonesians polled by Australia’s Lowy Institute said they felt China’s growth was good for Indonesia. More viewed it as a threat
- Warmer feelings were reserved for Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and the Palestinian territories – though not the United States
Topic | Indonesia
