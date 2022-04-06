Thai PM Prayuth Chan-ocha holds hands with Deputy PM and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan as they take part in water-pouring blessing on April 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters
As embattled Thai PM Prayuth courts a general’s favour, another Shinawatra eyes power
- Prayuth’s recent dinner date with his top cabinet members comes amid an economic crisis and a controversy over the length of his tenure
- Amid talk of an early election, Prayuth faces new challenger in the form of ex-PM Thaksin’s youngest daughter, Paetongtarn, who got married in Hong Kong in 2019
Topic | Thailand
