Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Aukus will boost Australia’s growth and stability, Morrison says ahead of election

  • PM Morrison, who is due to call a federal election in May, says defence manufacturing has helped to create jobs for ‘thousands’ of Australians
  • His comments come as Aukus leaders have expanded the pact to include the building of hypersonic missiles in addition to providing Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines

Topic |   Aukus alliance
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 7:35pm, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE