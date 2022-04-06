Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP Image via AP
Aukus will boost Australia’s growth and stability, Morrison says ahead of election
- PM Morrison, who is due to call a federal election in May, says defence manufacturing has helped to create jobs for ‘thousands’ of Australians
- His comments come as Aukus leaders have expanded the pact to include the building of hypersonic missiles in addition to providing Canberra with nuclear-powered submarines
Topic | Aukus alliance
