Many Myanmar residents lost their homes after the attack by junta forces on April 4, 2022, in Nga Tin Gyi village, Khin Oo township. Photo: Handout
Myanmar junta’s ‘hit and run’ arson attacks leave cut-off villages with no source of help
- Since the February 2021 coup, junta forces have set fire to more than 6,000 homes, largely in areas where anti-regime resistance is fiercest
- In the northeast, villages face not only military violence but struggle to receive aid and funding as they’re placed under a communications blackout
Topic | Myanmar
