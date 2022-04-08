Many Myanmar residents lost their homes after the attack by junta forces on April 4, 2022, in Nga Tin Gyi village, Khin Oo township. Photo: Handout
Myanmar junta’s ‘hit and run’ arson attacks leave cut-off villages with no source of help

  • Since the February 2021 coup, junta forces have set fire to more than 6,000 homes, largely in areas where anti-regime resistance is fiercest
  • In the northeast, villages face not only military violence but struggle to receive aid and funding as they’re placed under a communications blackout

Min Ye Kyaw
Updated: 9:00am, 8 Apr, 2022

