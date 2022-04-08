Opposition party activists celebrate in Islamabad after Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Pakistan Supreme Court rules against PM Imran Khan, as no-confidence vote looms

  • Moves to keep the besieged leader in power by dissolving parliament and calling early elections were declared illegal in a unanimous decision
  • Khan vowed to keep fighting, saying he had called a cabinet meeting and would address the nation on Friday

Tom Hussain
Updated: 3:11am, 8 Apr, 2022

