Indonesia debates whether the relatives of alleged PKI members should be allowed to join the country’s military. Photo: AFP
Will Indonesian military’s move to redress 1965 anti-communist purge be ‘weaponised’ by Jokowi’s opponents?

  • Fear of communism is ingrained in Indonesian society and has been used to stir up anti-Chinese sentiment years after a massacre following an attempted coup
  • Now, descendants of alleged Communist Party (PKI) members can join the military, but activists say it’s not enough to ensure a ‘national reconciliation’

Resty Woro Yuniar
Resty Woro Yuniar

Updated: 6:48pm, 8 Apr, 2022

