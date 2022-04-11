A Ukrainian soldier stands amid the devastation at Hostomel Airport on April 8. Photo: Getty Images
India’s stance on Russia-Ukraine war looms large in ‘2-plus-2’ talks with US
- Indian and US foreign and defence ministers will meet in Washington amid concern ties cooling because of different stances over the war in Ukraine
- Analysts say discussions allow both sides to be frank while reaffirming shared views, including concern over China’s rising assertiveness
Topic | Ukraine war
