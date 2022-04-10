Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, holding a copy of Australia’s federal budget 2022-23, speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian PM Scott Morrison calls federal election for May 21

  • Morrison’s Liberal party is trailing the opposition Labor party in opinion polls but analysts predict a tight result
  • Although the government is banking on its economic achievements, it has faced heat over its responses to the bush fires, floods and political sex scandals

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 9:46am, 10 Apr, 2022

