Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, holding a copy of Australia’s federal budget 2022-23, speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australian PM Scott Morrison calls federal election for May 21
- Morrison’s Liberal party is trailing the opposition Labor party in opinion polls but analysts predict a tight result
- Although the government is banking on its economic achievements, it has faced heat over its responses to the bush fires, floods and political sex scandals
Topic | Australia
