A man rides a bicycle past a hotel destroyed by a Russian airstrike in Chernihiv, Ukraine, this month. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Seoul rejects Kyiv’s request for anti-aircraft weapons ahead of Zelensky’s speech to South Korean parliament
- Seoul cited its ‘principled stance’ on not sending lethal weapons to Ukraine as the reason for the rejection, a Korean defence ministry official said
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to repeat the call for weaponry in a virtual address to the South Korean parliament later on Monday
