Ukraine war: Thai royalists turn from King Maha Vajiralongkorn to defending Russia’s Putin as pro-democracy camp condemns bloodshed
- Royalists’ backing of Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine partly stems from a ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to the Thai pro-democracy movement’s censure, critics say
- But it also highlights the conspiratorial thinking of conservative groups who view US-led efforts with scepticism and see democracy as a threat to the monarchy
Supporters of the Thai monarchy wave national flags and display images of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida and the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a rally in Bangkok in 2020. Photo: AP