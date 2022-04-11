Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at an event in Washington last month. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s Lee cautions US against ‘everyone but China’ approach in Asia engagement, says ‘more pleased’ if Hong Kong expats stayed put
- In a wide-ranging dialogue, PM Lee Hsien Loong touched upon the Ukraine war’s implications for Asia and the ‘changing climate’ in Hong Kong, among other topics
- He said Singapore welcomed Hong Kong expats but ‘would be more pleased if they were happy to remain’ in the city as it made the region more vibrant and dynamic
Topic | Singapore
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at an event in Washington last month. Photo: EPA