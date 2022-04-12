Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. File photo: BERNAMA/dpa
As Malaysia mulls next 1MDB move, will Roger Ng’s US conviction dent Najib’s popularity?

  • US jurors found the ex-Goldman banker guilty of helping to embezzle millions from Malaysia’s state fund, in a verdict observers hope will burst perceptions by Najib backers the case is a political smear job
  • Meanwhile, the Malaysian government is facing increased pressure from lawmakers to bring back Ng to face charges in the Southeast Asian state as soon as possible

Hadi Azmi
Hadi Azmi in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 6:45pm, 12 Apr, 2022

