A man holds a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup in Yangon. File photo: Reuters
Myanmar protesters seek joyless New Year to subvert junta’s ‘fun Thingyan’ festivities
- Thingyan is Myanmar’s most significant cultural event, marked by prayers and the splashing of water on others as a form of symbolic cleansing
- But protesters fear such activities would be used by the junta to show that life is returning to normal, even as the death toll from fighting grows and the number of refugees hits 900,000
Topic | Myanmar
