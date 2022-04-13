Philippine VP Leni Robredo greets supporters during a campaign rally in Borongan city. Photo: AFP
Philippine election: As Robredo fans surf a ‘pink wave’, will tide ebb for Marcos Jnr?
- Weeks out from the May 9 poll, VP Leni Robredo’s backers are going all out to canvass for votes, including running soup kitchens, knocking on doors and holding street rallies
- The strength of the ‘pink wave’ has unsettled some supporters of front runner Bongbong Marcos Jnr, who have belittled the movement online
Topic | The Philippines
