Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dispatched a junior minister to meet with officials in the Solomon Islands. Photo: AP
Australia-China relations: Solomon Islands faces pressure over security pact as US weighs in, Scott Morrison sends minister amid election campaign
- Honiara maintains that there are no plans for China to build a military base in the Pacific nation and has called Canberra’s comments on the pact ‘insulting’
- Analysts say the incident reveals flaws in Australia’s approach to its ties with the region, with one former diplomat calling it the final ‘nail in the coffin’
Topic | Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison dispatched a junior minister to meet with officials in the Solomon Islands. Photo: AP