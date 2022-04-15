Delegates attend a meeting of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Jakarta, Indonesia. File photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Ukraine war: Indonesia ‘consulting’ G20 members over Russia’s role but Moscow, Tokyo will attend finance chiefs meeting

  • The G20 host said decision on Moscow’s participation in the Bali summit will be revealed after the foreign minister submits her report to President Widodo
  • Meanwhile, Japan’s finance chiefs announced they will take part in a meeting in Washington despite the virtual presence of the Russian delegation

Resty Woro Yuniar
Updated: 2:22pm, 15 Apr, 2022

