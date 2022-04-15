India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, far left, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, far right. Photo: AFP
After landmark talks, US and India signal Ukraine war divide won’t derail mutual ‘China challenge’ focus
- Despite contrasting stances over Ukraine, Washington supports New Delhi as a defence industry leader and net provider of security in the Indo-Pacific
- The two countries pledged to reinforce ties amid ongoing challenges from China, and to cooperate further in defence, cyberspace, space and maritime security
Topic | India
