Water vapour rises from the cooling towers of a nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic. Singapore is studying a future with nuclear energy as it seeks to diversify its energy sources. Photo: AP
Could nuclear energy be Singapore’s net-zero ‘game changer’?
- The city state, which has limited land space and few renewable energy options, is studying a future with nuclear power as it seeks to decarbonise
- While nuclear technology could be the answer, analysts say events such as the Fukushima accident continue to weigh on public perceptions about safety
