Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. File photo: Reuters
Singapore’s PM Lee says ‘will decide later’ when to hand power to heir apparent Lawrence Wong

  • Lee Hsien Loong said he will decide in due course when to step down and hand power to Finance Minister Wong, with timing of next election due by 2025 a key factor
  • He also revealed 15 out of 19 key ‘stakeholders’ comprising ministers, the powerful national trade unions chief and the parliamentary speaker backed Wong to be his successor

Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 4:15pm, 16 Apr, 2022

