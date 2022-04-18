A bulldozer tears down a building in Madhya Pradesh, India, on April 11, 2022. Photo: Twitter
As India bulldozes Muslim homes, fears grow officials are taking leaf from Yogi Adityanath
- After communal violence flared across the country last week, authorities in Madhya Pradesh bulldozed the homes of suspected Muslim rioters without evidence
- The move comes as Muslims become increasingly targeted in Modi’s India, with a trend of politicians seeking to outdo Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his virulent Islamophobia
