New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inspects an honour guard with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore April 19, 2022. Then Chih-Wey/Pool via REUTERS
Singapore and New Zealand have ‘vested interest’ in stable US-China ties, Lee says on Ardern’s Asia trip

  • NZ and Singapore both condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are ‘staunch supporters’ of international rule of law, PM Ardern said on her first trip since the pandemic hit
  • The two countries will work closely on green economy and climate change efforts, and Ardern will visit Japan after Singapore

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 5:36pm, 19 Apr, 2022

