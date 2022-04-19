New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inspects an honour guard with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore April 19, 2022. Then Chih-Wey/Pool via REUTERS
Singapore and New Zealand have ‘vested interest’ in stable US-China ties, Lee says on Ardern’s Asia trip
- NZ and Singapore both condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, are ‘staunch supporters’ of international rule of law, PM Ardern said on her first trip since the pandemic hit
- The two countries will work closely on green economy and climate change efforts, and Ardern will visit Japan after Singapore
Topic | Singapore
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern inspects an honour guard with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore April 19, 2022. Then Chih-Wey/Pool via REUTERS