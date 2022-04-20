Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat party, faces allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. Photo: Thai New Pix Handout via Reuters
Thailand’s #MeToo moment? Political sex assault scandal sparks debate, calls for change

  • Prinn Panitchpakdi resigned as deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party after multiple sexual assault allegations against him surfaced
  • Thailand has yet to have a #MeToo moment, but activists hope the younger generation’s lack of tolerance for such behaviour will bring about change

Vijitra Duangdee in Bangkok

Updated: 7:59pm, 20 Apr, 2022

