Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat party, faces allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. Photo: Thai New Pix Handout via Reuters
Thailand’s #MeToo moment? Political sex assault scandal sparks debate, calls for change
- Prinn Panitchpakdi resigned as deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party after multiple sexual assault allegations against him surfaced
- Thailand has yet to have a #MeToo moment, but activists hope the younger generation’s lack of tolerance for such behaviour will bring about change
Topic | Thailand
Prinn Panitchpakdi, a former deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat party, faces allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. Photo: Thai New Pix Handout via Reuters