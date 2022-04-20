The Solomon Islands signed a security deal with China. Photo: Shutterstock
The Solomon Islands signed a security deal with China. Photo: Shutterstock
Australia-China relations: PM Morrison accuses Beijing of ‘interfering’ in the Pacific as Solomon Islands saga continues

  • Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was responding to accusations that his foreign policy failures led to the pact between China and the Solomon Islands
  • The security deal will allow China to help the island nation maintain social order, protect lives and property and provide humanitarian aid

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 10:05pm, 20 Apr, 2022

