A UAE-trained fighter walks with a separatist flag during clashes in Yemen in 2019. Photo: AFP
Will Yemen’s first nationwide ceasefire in 7 years ease energy concerns in Asia?

  • Effort to extend the country’s first ceasefire for years, and create an opportunity to negotiate an end to the conflict, continue despite setbacks
  • Move signifies ‘the most significant step in a while to shake up a largely moribund political process in Yemen’ an adviser said

Tom Hussain
Updated: 7:00pm, 21 Apr, 2022

