The Kuala Lumpur skyline, Malaysia, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia
Malaysian politics: Is Anwar-Najib debate a sign the country is hurtling back to ‘Game of Thrones’ style of politics?

  • ‘Game on. I agree to debate with Anwar. Let’s rock,’ said former PM Najib Razak, reacting to the prospect of a debate with veteran politician Anwar Ibrahim
  • The two disagree about whether the government should bail out cash-strapped tanking oil and gas company Sapura Energy

Hadi Azmi
Updated: 8:30am, 22 Apr, 2022

