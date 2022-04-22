The Kuala Lumpur skyline, Malaysia, 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysian politics: Is Anwar-Najib debate a sign the country is hurtling back to ‘Game of Thrones’ style of politics?
- ‘Game on. I agree to debate with Anwar. Let’s rock,’ said former PM Najib Razak, reacting to the prospect of a debate with veteran politician Anwar Ibrahim
- The two disagree about whether the government should bail out cash-strapped tanking oil and gas company Sapura Energy
