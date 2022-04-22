North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at a car parade in Pyongyang. File photo: Reuters
Korean leaders Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in exchange friendly letters even as tensions rise

  • State media said Kim appreciated the outgoing president’s efforts to improve inter-Korean relations while Moon expressed hope for a restart of the US-North nuclear talks
  • It called the move an ‘expression of their deep trust’ weeks before new leader Yoon Suk-yeol, who has vowed to get tough on Pyongyang, takes office

Park Chan-kyong
Updated: 10:00am, 22 Apr, 2022

