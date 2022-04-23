A supporter of Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo takes a selfie during a campaign rally in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, on April 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters
Trolls and polls: fake news surrounds Philippines’ Robredo-Marcos showdown

  • Bongbong Marcos’ campaign relies on a long-built disinformation network that attacks his rivals and perpetuates falsehoods about them, analysts say
  • While Leni Robredo’s ratings are inching up and those of frontrunner Marcos have lost some steam, his well-funded movement and online reach still makes him the person to beat

A supporter of Philippine Vice-President Leni Robredo takes a selfie during a campaign rally in Angeles City, Pampanga Province, on April 9, 2022. Photo: Reuters
