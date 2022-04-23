A view of Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: Xinhua
A view of Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: Xinhua
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia-China relations: Solomon Islands may lean less on the West with new pact, but at what cost?

  • The Solomon Islands’ new security pact with China was driven by the inability of the West to adequately address the country’s development needs, analysts say
  • While closer ties with Beijing will mean the Pacific nation need not ‘obey orders’ from Australia, there are concerns the pact will be used to curb domestic dissent

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 4:53am, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: Xinhua
A view of Honiara, the capital of Solomon Islands. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE