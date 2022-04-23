Hong Kong’s Court of Final Appeal building. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Will Hong Kong join Singapore, Malaysia in ditching foreign judges after British law lords’ exit?
- Foreign judges have long provided an authoritative backstop to Hong Kong’s judiciary, but their relevance has waned in the 25 years since the handover
- One analyst said it was now a question of ‘when, rather than whether’ the city follows other former British colonies in removing foreign judicial influence
Topic | Hong Kong courts
