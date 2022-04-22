British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa
Britain
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India and Britain bulk up trade and defence ties amid ‘converging concerns’ on China

  • British PM Boris Johnson described India-UK ties as ‘one of the most defining relationships’ as he signed investment deals worth US$1.3 billion
  • The two major countries are divided on censuring Moscow for invading Ukraine and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, though they agree an immediate ceasefire is necessary

Topic |   Britain
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit in Mumbai

Updated: 10:43pm, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE