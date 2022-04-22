British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa
India and Britain bulk up trade and defence ties amid ‘converging concerns’ on China
- British PM Boris Johnson described India-UK ties as ‘one of the most defining relationships’ as he signed investment deals worth US$1.3 billion
- The two major countries are divided on censuring Moscow for invading Ukraine and India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, though they agree an immediate ceasefire is necessary
Topic | Britain
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime minister of India Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House. Photo: dpa