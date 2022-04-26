A Ukrainian soldier examines a fragment of a Russian Air Force Su-25 jet after a recent battle at the village of Kolonshchyna. Photo: AP
Pacifist Japan eyeing attack drones used by Ukraine as Russian threat rises
- The military has been taken by the impact of what are relatively rudimentary drones in the war, with a defence official noting they are cost-effective and easy to deploy
- While they are useful for reconnaissance and surveillance, an analyst says drones with warheads will likely not fare well against the ‘sophisticated countermeasures’ of nations such as China
