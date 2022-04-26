Pakistani investigators examine a burned van after explosion in Karachi on April 26, 2022. Photo: AP
developing | Pakistan condemns ‘act of terrorism’ after blast kills Confucius Institute official, 3 others in Karachi
- A van carrying 4 people, including the director of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, exploded after a suicide attacker blew herself up
- The blast was claimed by the Majeed Brigade, the suicide squad of the separatist Baloch Liberation Army, which has been behind several recent attacks on Chinese workers in Pakistan
Topic | Pakistan
