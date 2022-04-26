Pakistani investigators examine a burned van after explosion in Karachi on April 26, 2022. Photo: AP
Pakistan
developing | Pakistan condemns ‘act of terrorism’ after blast kills Confucius Institute official, 3 others in Karachi

  • A van carrying 4 people, including the director of Karachi University’s Confucius Institute, exploded after a suicide attacker blew herself up
  • The blast was claimed by the Majeed Brigade, the suicide squad of the separatist Baloch Liberation Army, which has been behind several recent attacks on Chinese workers in Pakistan

Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain in Islamabad

Updated: 8:42pm, 26 Apr, 2022

