An activist holds a placard against the planned execution of Malaysian man Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam, who was convicted of a drug offence in Singapore but diagnosed as mentally disabled. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mentally-disabled Malaysian Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam due to hang in Singapore after court dismisses last-ditch appeal
- The 34-year-old, who has an IQ of 69, has been in prison in Singapore since being detained in 2009 for bringing in heroin
- His mother’s last-ditch legal challenge has failed; the UN, British billionaire Richard Branson and other campaigners say he should not be hanged
Topic | Singapore
