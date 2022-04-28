US President Joe Biden participates virtually in the annual US-ASEAN Summit in October 2021. Photo: TNS
US-Asean summit: Will Biden pitch his new ‘China challenge’ strategy at Washington meet?

  • One analyst believes Washington’s ability to host an in-person, leaders-level summit at a time when China cannot due to Covid is a ‘symbolic win for the US’
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he will detail a long-awaited national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power

Maria Siow
Updated: 9:20am, 28 Apr, 2022

