US President Joe Biden participates virtually in the annual US-ASEAN Summit in October 2021. Photo: TNS
US-Asean summit: Will Biden pitch his new ‘China challenge’ strategy at Washington meet?
- One analyst believes Washington’s ability to host an in-person, leaders-level summit at a time when China cannot due to Covid is a ‘symbolic win for the US’
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said he will detail a long-awaited national security strategy to deal with the emergence of China as a great power
Topic | Asean
US President Joe Biden participates virtually in the annual US-ASEAN Summit in October 2021. Photo: TNS