People in Seoul watch a news programme on North Korea’s military parade showing an image of Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
People in Seoul watch a news programme on North Korea’s military parade showing an image of Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
Kim Jong-un
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As North Korea’s Kim Jong-un threatens Asia with nuclear force, analysts caution against calling his bluff

  • The North Korean leader hinted at preemptively using nuclear force against his Asian neighbours in a bellicose speech at a military parade earlier this week
  • Analysts said the ‘remarkable’ escalation in rhetoric was aimed at Yoon Suk-yeol, South Korea’s hawkish president-elect – who dismissed it as ‘delusional’

Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong in Seoul

Updated: 11:46am, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People in Seoul watch a news programme on North Korea’s military parade showing an image of Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
People in Seoul watch a news programme on North Korea’s military parade showing an image of Kim Jong-un. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE