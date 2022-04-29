Close-up of an electronic circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock
Ukraine war: Malaysia diplomat’s remarks on allowing Russia semiconductor exports raise fears Kuala Lumpur could be hit by sanctions
- Kuala Lumpur’s envoy to Moscow suggested Malaysia would consider ‘any request’ from Russia for the sale of semiconductors
- A deal with Russia could potentially see Malaysia blacklisted for breaching sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine
Topic | Malaysia
Close-up of an electronic circuit board. Photo: Shutterstock