Pakistani security officials at the site of a suicide attack in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials at the site of a suicide attack in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan
This Week in Asia /  Politics

What Pakistan suicide blast reveals about the Balochistan insurgency and China

  • While three Chinese were killed in the attack, observers say Beijing and its belt and road projects in Pakistan are a collateral damage of Balochistan’s separatist bid
  • Baloch have long demanded more control over their natural resources, and new multibillion-dollar projects such as the CPEC are deepening their resentment towards the Pakistan government

Topic |   Pakistan
Tom Hussain
Tom Hussain

Updated: 8:30am, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pakistani security officials at the site of a suicide attack in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistani security officials at the site of a suicide attack in Karachi. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE