Bongbong Marcos attended Oxford University and the Wharton Business School, but did not graduate from both. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine election: Who is Bongbong Marcos, what’s his platform and China views, and why can’t he visit the US?
- The presidential frontrunner and son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos doesn’t have a clear platform and has few views on China, although he has repeated the word ‘unity’ in rallies
- If he wins, he’ll be the first Philippine leader who cannot set foot in the US, where he and his family face arrest for defying a court order to pay US$353 million to human-rights victims
Topic | The Philippines
Bongbong Marcos attended Oxford University and the Wharton Business School, but did not graduate from both. Photo: EPA-EFE