A soldier walks on a rooftop of a mosque in Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
A soldier walks on a rooftop of a mosque in Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

What challenges will next Philippine leader face in militant hotbed of Mindanao?

  • Whoever wins the May 9 presidential election will have to deal with the security and political complexities in Mindanao, analysts say, including seeing through a peace process
  • Frontrunner Marcos Jnr doesn’t have a clear policy for the region but has the clout to enact policies, while closest rival Leni Robredo has expressed support for regional autonomy

Topic |   The Philippines
Amy Chew
Amy Chew in Kuala Lumpur

Updated: 8:16am, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A soldier walks on a rooftop of a mosque in Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
A soldier walks on a rooftop of a mosque in Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE