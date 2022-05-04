A soldier walks on a rooftop of a mosque in Marawi City. File photo: Reuters
What challenges will next Philippine leader face in militant hotbed of Mindanao?
- Whoever wins the May 9 presidential election will have to deal with the security and political complexities in Mindanao, analysts say, including seeing through a peace process
- Frontrunner Marcos Jnr doesn’t have a clear policy for the region but has the clout to enact policies, while closest rival Leni Robredo has expressed support for regional autonomy
