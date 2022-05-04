PM Fumio Kishida gained power thanks to support by Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
PM Fumio Kishida gained power thanks to support by Shinzo Abe. Photo: Kyodo
What does Japan think about China and Taiwan? Abe may have the words for PM Kishida

  • Ex-PM Shinzo Abe is turning out to be more vocal on many issues now than when he was leader, which analysts say could spell trouble for the less hawkish PM Fumio Kishida
  • While Kishida has not commented on the ex-leader’s remarks, things could come to a head if Abe promotes a shift away from the one-China policy, an observer says

Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall in Tokyo

Updated: 12:18pm, 4 May, 2022

