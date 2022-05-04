Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Philippine election: Is Leni Robredo allied with ‘communist terrorists’? No, former army spokesman says
- The presidential candidate has been the subject of many ‘scurrilous’ rumours linking her to communist insurgents, retired Major General Domingo Tutaan Jnr said
- The practice, known as ‘red-tagging’, can have deadly consequences. But hundreds of Facebook accounts are still sharing the lies, an analysis found
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters