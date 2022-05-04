Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine election: Is Leni Robredo allied with ‘communist terrorists’? No, former army spokesman says

  • The presidential candidate has been the subject of many ‘scurrilous’ rumours linking her to communist insurgents, retired Major General Domingo Tutaan Jnr said
  • The practice, known as ‘red-tagging’, can have deadly consequences. But hundreds of Facebook accounts are still sharing the lies, an analysis found

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 5:40pm, 4 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
Leni Robredo, current Philippine vice-president and a presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Metro Manila, earlier this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE