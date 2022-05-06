Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton addresses industry representatives during the opening of the Navy Guided Weapons Maintenance Facility in Western Sydney, Australia, in April. Photo: EPA-EFE
Australia-China relations: ‘No doubt’ that Beijing wants to influence May 21 election, PM Scott Morrison’s defence minister says
- Peter Dutton said China’s ‘interference’ in PM’s WeChat account and actions of editors of Chinese newspapers are evidence Beijing is trying to influence election
- Labor Party shadow Defence Minister Brendan O’Connor criticised Dutton for politicising national security and the China debate to win political points
