The Solomon Islands signed a pact with China that is causing concern among other countries in the region. File photo: Julian Ryall
Japan
China-Solomon Islands pact: Japan joins US, Australia in boosting Pacific islands engagement amid concerns

  • Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s trip to Fiji and Palau comes in the wake of a deal that will reportedly allow Beijing to deploy forces to the islands
  • In addition, there is concern about the sort of tactics Chinese police might use if called upon to maintain order and quell protests in the region

Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 5:31pm, 6 May, 2022

