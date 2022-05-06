The Solomon Islands signed a pact with China that is causing concern among other countries in the region. File photo: Julian Ryall
China-Solomon Islands pact: Japan joins US, Australia in boosting Pacific islands engagement amid concerns
- Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi’s trip to Fiji and Palau comes in the wake of a deal that will reportedly allow Beijing to deploy forces to the islands
- In addition, there is concern about the sort of tactics Chinese police might use if called upon to maintain order and quell protests in the region
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The Solomon Islands signed a pact with China that is causing concern among other countries in the region. File photo: Julian Ryall