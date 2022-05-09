PM Scott Morrison. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: threat of war, race-baiting feature in campaigning ahead of May 21 election

  • Long before canvassing began for May’s federal election, Canberra talked of national security threats from Beijing, like cyberattacks or even war
  • Racism is also an issue. Some ads implied a vote for opposition Labor meant supporting China; experts say this kind of messaging will lead to more prejudice against Asians, keeping them ‘othered’

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:00am, 9 May, 2022

