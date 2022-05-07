Members of the Philippine Coast Guard patrol the Whitsun Reef in the South China Sea on April 14, 2021. File photo: Philippine Coast Guard via AP
Philippine election: US or China? What Marcos and Robredo want for Manila’s foreign policy
- Bongbong Marcos has indicated he’s keen to adopt the Duterte administration’s dovish stance towards the South China Sea dispute, while Robredo has criticised Beijing’s ‘bullying’ behaviour
- A Robredo government would meanwhile champion international law and deepen ties with Washington, at a time the US is building up an Indo-Pacific framework with the Philippines and Asean at its core, observers note
