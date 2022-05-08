Ferdinand Marcos Jnr waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines. File photo: AP
Philippine election: Ferdinand Marcos Jnr win prediction compels some business executives to make ‘emigration plans’

  • With prominent election surveys indicating Marcos Jnr will likely clinch an easy victory over Leni Robredo, some businessmen say they are ‘surfing the web’ for emigration ideas
  • Economists, meanwhile, say if the front runner does succeed Rodrigo Duterte, he must let go of a ‘proclivity’ for big spending or risk national bankruptcy

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 9:00am, 8 May, 2022

