Ferdinand Marcos Jnr waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines. File photo: AP
Philippine election: Ferdinand Marcos Jnr win prediction compels some business executives to make ‘emigration plans’
- With prominent election surveys indicating Marcos Jnr will likely clinch an easy victory over Leni Robredo, some businessmen say they are ‘surfing the web’ for emigration ideas
- Economists, meanwhile, say if the front runner does succeed Rodrigo Duterte, he must let go of a ‘proclivity’ for big spending or risk national bankruptcy
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Ferdinand Marcos Jnr waves to the crowd during a campaign rally in Quezon City, Philippines. File photo: AP