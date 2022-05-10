Former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt speaks to reporters as he campaigns in Phayathai district. Photo: AFP
Thai PM Prayuth faces test as ‘fed-up’ Bangkok residents set to elect governor amid economic woes
- Pro-democracy politician Chadchart Sittipunt leads the race of over a dozen candidates, including Prayuth’s handpicked incumbent, in an election dominated by economic concerns and a longrunning city battle with street food vendors
- The election is viewed as a barometer of Prayuth’s premiership, with some 15 per cent of Bangkok’s 4.3 million voters being Gen Z voters likely to back anti-government candidates
