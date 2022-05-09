US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore’s PM Lee to travel to Washington for US-Asean summit weeks after meeting Biden
- Lee last visited the US capital from March 26 to April 2, around the time the US-Asean summit was originally scheduled to be held
- Leaders will review the Asean-US Strategic Partnership, while Biden is expected to pitch his Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to deepen US economic presence in Asia
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE