US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Singapore’s PM Lee to travel to Washington for US-Asean summit weeks after meeting Biden

  • Lee last visited the US capital from March 26 to April 2, around the time the US-Asean summit was originally scheduled to be held
  • Leaders will review the Asean-US Strategic Partnership, while Biden is expected to pitch his Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to deepen US economic presence in Asia

Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 8:23pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
US President Joe Biden and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference in Washington on March 29, 2022. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE