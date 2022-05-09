Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters
Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Philippine election: Bongbong Marcos headed for landslide victory, unofficial tally shows

  • Marcos Jnr had 23 million votes as of 10.02pm, according to an unofficial count by Comelec, more than double the 9.49 million garnered by his nearest rival Leni Robredo
  • Victory for the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos will mark a dramatic turn in fortunes for his family, which has been synonymous with kleptocracy for decades

Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles in Manilaand Agencies

Updated: 11:28pm, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters
Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE