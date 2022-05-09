Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters
Philippine election: Bongbong Marcos headed for landslide victory, unofficial tally shows
- Marcos Jnr had 23 million votes as of 10.02pm, according to an unofficial count by Comelec, more than double the 9.49 million garnered by his nearest rival Leni Robredo
- Victory for the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos will mark a dramatic turn in fortunes for his family, which has been synonymous with kleptocracy for decades
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Most of the counted votes as at 10.02pm came from areas where Marcos Jnr and his running mate Sara Duterte-Carpio are viewed as having strong support. Photo: Reuters