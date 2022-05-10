South Korea’s new President Yoon Suk Yeol waves from a car after the Presidential Inauguration outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo
South Korea’s Yoon Suk-yeol inaugurated as new president, suggests ‘audacious plan’ for denuclearised North Korea economy
- Former president Lee Myung-bak also promised to help the North’s economic growth if it gave up its nuclear drive, but that suggestion was ignored by Pyongyang
- Yoon has criticised the former Moon administration for bowing to China and said Seoul should align its international policy more closely with the US
